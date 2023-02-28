SWLA business offers a unique way to blow off some steam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Break the Psycle houses what’s called a “rage room”, where Owner Lydia Fontenot said people can let it all out, with no consequences.

“You come in, consumers break household items, anywhere from glass, electronics, furniture,” Fontenot said. “They use bats and hopefully get relief from it.”

Fontenot said the concept of her business started after her home was damaged in Hurricane Laura.

“We had to replace our kitchen and I took a sledgehammer to my kitchen and the relief I felt from just everything happening in my life, I had a 2-month-old baby, so it was just awesome,” Fontenot said. “I’m a first responder so I know the daily stressors of that and there’s a lot of mental illness and different things like that going on so I just want to help any way I can and bring people some kind of relief.”

Turns out she wasn’t the only one who needed to blow off steam.

“So we’re open Thursday, Friday and Saturday by appointment and we’ve been pretty booked the entire time and we’ve had a wide range of individuals come all the way from DeRidder, everywhere,” Fontenot said.

When you come to Break the Psycle, you’ll need the following things; a helmet, some gloves, some goggles and the most important thing, this bat. The reason does not matter.

“I’ve had people come in here and say they’re suffering from depression, anxiety, someone going through a bad break up or just wanted to do it for fun,” Fontenot said.

What matters to Fontenot is offering a helping hand during hard times.

“I like helping people, obviously that’s why I’m a first responder and I just want to be another resource to help people,” Fontenot said.

Fontenot said this isn’t a permanent solution but can help. Children as young as eight-years-old can come to Break the Psycle, but will need a guardian with them.

Break the Psycle is located at 1619 Sampson Street, Suite B in Westlake.

For information on pricing and more, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.