SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 27, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 27, 2023.

Charles Elton Mcbroom Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Bryan Copper, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jamyric Bernard Harrison, 24, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; stalking; contempt of court.

Jimmy Allen Parker Jr., 53, DeQuincy: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Ronald Raye Lartique, 33, Welsh: Theft under $5,000; forgery.

Delanna Alicia Francis, 36, Sunset: Arson.

Jeremiah Evans Clark, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment.

Zion Houston Boyd, 21, Lake Charles: Battery.

Gavin Gerald Jeter, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Wayne Gurtwood Stains, 31, Lake Charles: Battery of dating partners; simple battery; resisting a police officer with force; assault.

Jonathan Eugene Trahan, 28, Lake Charles: Burglary; probation violation.

Ashlyn Nechell Simien, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); false representation while renting a motor vehicle; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaylond Demond Geary Jackson, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; aggravated flight from an officer; aggravated assault on an officer with a motor vehicle; no inspection sticker on vehicle; unattended motor vehicle; improper parking; obstruction a public passage; obscured windshield; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; blocking of private driveways or highways.

McCary Shauntau Breland, 44, DeRidder: Child endangerment.

Dewond Lynnette Delahoussaye, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (6 charges); battery; theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000.

