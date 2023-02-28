50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 27, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 27, 2023.

Charles Elton Mcbroom Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Bryan Copper, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jamyric Bernard Harrison, 24, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; stalking; contempt of court.

Jimmy Allen Parker Jr., 53, DeQuincy: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Ronald Raye Lartique, 33, Welsh: Theft under $5,000; forgery.

Delanna Alicia Francis, 36, Sunset: Arson.

Jeremiah Evans Clark, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment.

Zion Houston Boyd, 21, Lake Charles: Battery.

Gavin Gerald Jeter, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Wayne Gurtwood Stains, 31, Lake Charles: Battery of dating partners; simple battery; resisting a police officer with force; assault.

Jonathan Eugene Trahan, 28, Lake Charles: Burglary; probation violation.

Ashlyn Nechell Simien, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); false representation while renting a motor vehicle; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaylond Demond Geary Jackson, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; aggravated flight from an officer; aggravated assault on an officer with a motor vehicle; no inspection sticker on vehicle; unattended motor vehicle; improper parking; obstruction a public passage; obscured windshield; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; blocking of private driveways or highways.

McCary Shauntau Breland, 44, DeRidder: Child endangerment.

Dewond Lynnette Delahoussaye, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (6 charges); battery; theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

Forecast highs this week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm days ahead this week
A man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle at the intersection of Dunn Ferry Road and...
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Moss Bluff
There have been five fatalities in four separate crashed in Calcasieu Parish in just over one...
After 5 motorcycle fatalities in one week in Calcasieu, authorities, biker community share tips to prevent tragedy
There have been five fatalities in four separate crashed in Calcasieu Parish in just over one...
Four motorcycle fatalities in one week in Calcasieu, authorities, biker community share tips to prevent tragedy