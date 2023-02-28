Sulphur Fire Department to inspect hydrants in March

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Fire Department will be testing and inspecting the City’s fire hydrants during the month of March.

During this time, residents may notice discolored tap water as a result of the fire hydrants being flushed. This annual testing is to ensure that the hydrants are operating efficiently in case of emergency. During the testing, the city will also be identifying any weak areas in the system, stir up materials that settle in the hydrant, and clean out the lines.

If you notice any discoloration in your water, the City says you may want to run your water before washing any clothes or drinking it. In most instances, the City says the water discoloration will clear in about five minutes. If it persists, wait an hour and try again.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.