SOWELA Spotlight: College transfer and military fair

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re interested in exploring career and education opportunities with any of the military branches as well as four-year universities, SOWELA will be sponsoring its first-ever college transfer and military fair next week. Assistant Director of Recruitment & Career Services at SOWELA, Dedria Walton, joined us this morning to give us the details.

Next week’s fair will take place on March 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sycamore Student Center at the Main Campus in Lake Charles and is for students and alums of the College.

SOWELA says, one of the key benefits of enrolling with them is that they transfer agreements with 16 instate four-year universities which allow graduates to seamlessly continue their education. This means you can earn many of your general education requirements with SOWELA at a lower cost.

Some of the popular associate’s degrees at SOWELA that can easily work toward bachelor’s degrees are:

  • Business
  • Accounting
  • Nursing
  • Criminal Justice

For more information, you can call (337) 421-6550 or e-mail careerservices@sowela.edu.

