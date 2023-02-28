50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Pearl Watson Elementary admires iconic black musicians for Black History Month

By Joel Bruce
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At Pearl Watson Elementary, students are currently taking part in the schools’ black history program.

Not only does the event have multiple guest speakers such as Judge Guillory, this year’s program is centered around a theme called, “music is good for the soul.”

Each grade level has selected an artist that is either still living or deceased, and a song that they admire from that artist. Once they’ve decided, they’ll be able to represent their admiration of the artist either through song or by dancing.

Popular choices for students’ favorite artists included Rihanna and Michael Jackson.

“Of course we tried to get them to look at some of our past artists, you know, like Sam Cooke, you know, but they were elated to be able to use a Rihanna song and Michael Jackson,” Principal Shaunte Guillory said.

The event was a huge success and the students were engaged and entertained.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana chemical maker over ‘cancer alley’ risk
Pearl Watson Elementary admires iconic black musicians for Black History Month
Pearl Watson Elementary admires iconic black musicians for Black History Month
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Monday night accident at intersection of Dunn Ferry...
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Monday night accident at intersection of Dunn Ferry Road
Usually held on the first Tuesday following Mardi Gras, the annual pardoning celebrates...
‘Firmin the Crawfish’ pardoned by Lt. Gov. as season ramps up