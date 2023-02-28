Pearl Watson Elementary admires iconic black musicians for Black History Month

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At Pearl Watson Elementary, students are currently taking part in the schools’ black history program.

Not only does the event have multiple guest speakers such as Judge Guillory, this year’s program is centered around a theme called, “music is good for the soul.”

Each grade level has selected an artist that is either still living or deceased, and a song that they admire from that artist. Once they’ve decided, they’ll be able to represent their admiration of the artist either through song or by dancing.

Popular choices for students’ favorite artists included Rihanna and Michael Jackson.

“Of course we tried to get them to look at some of our past artists, you know, like Sam Cooke, you know, but they were elated to be able to use a Rihanna song and Michael Jackson,” Principal Shaunte Guillory said.

The event was a huge success and the students were engaged and entertained.

