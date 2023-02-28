New scholarship opportunity for SWLA healthcare college students

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the end of the school year approaching, high school seniors have a lot to decide.

Decisions may include what college to go to or what to major in, but for those who are looking into healthcare, that process might become easier thanks to the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services.

“The 2023 SWLA Center for Health Services scholarship program is just a way for SWLA to just give back to the community,” Administrative Communications Specialist Jasmine Abel said.

Students from Acadia , Allen, Calcasieu, or Lafayette parishes are all eligible to apply.

“The scholarship is open to anyone that’s going into healthcare,” Abel said. “So it was designed so that way we give them something, they go in healthcare, and then they come back as providers.”

Of course with any scholarship, there are a few requirements. In addition to majoring in healthcare, a two-page essay is required.

“the eligibility criteria is a 2.5 on a 4.0 scale. has to be. has to have proof that they will be attending a four-year accredited university or institution,” Outreaching Communications Specialist Lasha Bilbey said.

All applications must be submitted by Friday, Mar. 31, at 2 p.m.

Board members will then meet to select six students that will receive the scholarship. Recipients will be notified and invited to a scholarship reception in June.

