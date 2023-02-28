50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Cowgirls Whitney Tate wins Southland Pitcher of the Week

By Justin Margolius
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Eleven strikeouts in 23 innings earned McNeese softball pitcher Whitney Tate Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week honors.

Over the past week, Tate appeared in four games and produced a 1-0 record, with her complete-game win coming against then-No. 12 ranked Washington. In total over the week, Tate hurled 23.0 innings with 11 strikeouts and posted a 2.13 ERA.

This season as a whole has been arguably Tate’s greatest, as she has posted a 1.86 ERA in seven appearances.

