50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man hits slot jackpot at Strip casino during son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas

Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A man celebrating his son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas is heading home with some extra money after hitting a jackpot while playing slots.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, identified as Danial Platow of Wisconsin, won $131,800 after landing a jackpot Saturday night while playing slots at Paris Las Vegas.

According to the company, Platow hit the jackpot after only 30 minutes of playing.

He said that he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and make donations, according to Caesars.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

FILE - American pole vaulter Bob Richards, left, talks with Brazilian pole vaulter Helcio...
2-time Olympic pole vault champion Bob Richards dies at 97
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions
LSU Campus
LSU experiences internet issues second day in a row
FILE - Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stands as she and members of the Supreme Court...
Justice Jackson writes 1st Supreme Court majority opinion