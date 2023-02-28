50/50 Thursdays
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Moss Bluff

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle at the intersection of Dunn Ferry Road and Tiffany Lane in Moss Bluff, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

CPSO’s initial investigation revealed a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Dunn Ferry Road when a SUV that was traveling westbound made a left-hand turn onto Tiffany Lane, in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, CPSO said. He was wearing a helmet.

The investigation is continuing, CPSO said. Impairment is not suspected, but as mandated by state law a toxicology report will be conducted on both drivers.

The driver’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

This is the fourth reported fatal motorcycle crash in just over a week in Southwest Louisiana.

