50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU students create change with Just Imagine Project

By Emma Oertling
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, Louisiana (KPLC) - The past few years have changed Louisiana’s landscape with hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and many major events, which left a lot of room for change in our landscape.

LSU students are working to make that change happen.

“We’re looking for ways to bring life to the community, but also to connect to that waterway and really enhance the experience that it can bring,” LSU student Lindsey Osbon said.

LSU students studying under the Landscaping Architecture major are using this opportunity to make an impact.

“Our main goal is to create something that’s useful for the city and for the community,” Nicholas Serrano said.

The students were divided into teams tasked with developing a map to expand the Bayou Greenbelt Project.

They would later go on to present their ideas to the mayor’s office.

“Six different sites along the Bayou Greenbelt, specifically along Bayou Cutaway are ways that we can interact with the waterway, as well as provide some sort of placemaking on that site,” Osbon said.

For some students, it’s a dream come true to be involved in shaping the city’s future.

“Actually seeing like the process that you go through to get things done, seeing the behind the scenes is like really nice,” LSU student James Roddy said.

LSU professor Nicholas Serrano said none of it’s possible without the Community Foundation of SWLA, a “crucial” part of the whole experience.

“What we’re trying to do this semester is work on a couple of projects that link into that kind of carrying a bit further. Some of the larger scale ideas and the just imagine plan to more site-specific proposals,” Serrano said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

The gate at Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, La.
Man sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor at Fort Polk
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana company over cancer risk to minority community
Frustrated residents shuts off fire hydrant reportedly running for over a year
- clipped version
FOX 8 Defenders: Residents complain of unsafe living conditions at The Willows
New La. bill would remove tax exemption status for non-profit ‘slumlords’