LSU head coach Jay Johnson shares thoughts on new pitch clock

College Baseball Pitch Clock
College Baseball Pitch Clock
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College baseball pitchers now have 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty and 20 seconds when at least one person is on base.

“It’s been minimal impact in terms of us, like we haven’t ... you know, I think we had one strike called the first inning of the first game, and then, other than that, we haven’t had a violation,” said LSU head coach Jay Johnson.

He added he thinks it has sped up his players when in the box to bat and that it sometimes puts a detriment to what they’re trying to do offensively.

