Lake Charles 2023 Black Heritage begins March 8

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2023 Black Heritage festival in Lake Charles will kick off beginning March 8 with four days of events.

For detailed information on the following events, you can visit the festival’s Facebook page HERE.

And you can find tickets, reservations, and vendor registration on the festival’s website HERE.

March 9 - Senior Citizen Bingo

This is a free event for seniors aged 50 and up. There will be 10 rounds of bingo including a blackout with amazing prizes.

Lunch will also be provided.

The event will take place at the MLK Center on 2009 N. Simmons St. from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

To sign-up/register you can visit the event’s website or call Ellaweena Woods at (337) 526-0465.

Lake Charles 2023 Black Heritage begins March 8
March 10 - Black Heritage Festival & Southern Touch Entertainment Gala

The Gala is a night of live music, live performances, dinner, and celebration.

A live performance by Robert “Saxy” Richard and dinner will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Following the dinner and live performances, DJ Double S will DJ the event from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets are $50 per person.

Private tables are available for $400 and seat eight people.

The event will be at the Golden Doors event center at 2013 Oak Park Blvd.

Lake Charles 2023 Black Heritage begins March 8
March 11 - Main Festival Day

The Black Heritage Festival will feature many of the awesome heritage, talent, and gifts that make up black culture.

The festival will have:

  • Soul Food Cookoff
  • Kids Zone
  • Giveaways
  • Breakout Sessions on Health & Wellness
  • Live performances by Leah Nicole, Michaelkittling, Russ G, Denaron, and more.

There will also be food and merchandise vendors.

The festival will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Lake Charles 2023 Black Heritage begins March 8
March 12 - Gospel Extravaganza

The festival will close with its Gospel Extravaganza which will feature an evening of worship with area singers, choirs, dancers, and other ministries.

The event will take place at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church on 119 N. Bank St. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free.

Lake Charles 2023 Black Heritage begins March 8
