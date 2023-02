Hathaway defeats Florien to move on to Division V Non-Select State Championship

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The No. 2 ranked Hathaway Lady Hornets defeated the No. 6 Florian Lady Blackcats 47-41 to secure a spot in the Division V Non-Select State Championship.

Chaylee Beard led Hathaway in scoring with 14 points, as she shot 5-16 from the field.

Florien’s’ J’Nasura Richardson may have been on the losing end of this game, but she gave everything that she had grabbing 22 total rebounds along side 15 points.

The Division V Non-Select championship is scheduled for Friday, Feb. Mar. 3, at 8 p.m.

SWLA teams remaining in the playoffs

At University Center in Hammond

Semifinals

Non-Select Division I

No. 3 Barbe vs. No. 2 Parkway, 4:45 p.m. March 2

Non-Select Division II

No. 1 Wossman vs. No. 4 South Beauregard, 3 p.m. March 1

Non-Select Division III

No. 1 Rosepine vs. No. 5 Union Parish, 1:15 p.m. March 1

Non-Select Division IV

No. 9 Oakdale 47, No. 4 Arcadia 46

Non-Select Division V

No. 1 Fairview 68, No. 5 Reeves 54

No. 2 Hathaway 47, No. 6 Florien 41

Select Division II

No. 3 St. Louis vs. No. 2 Vandebilt, 4:45 p.m. March 1

Select Division IV

No. 6 Hamilton Christian vs. No. 2 Northwood-Lena, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 28

State Championships

Non-Select Division IV

No. 9 Oakdale vs. winner of No. 3 Oak Grove/No. 2 Lakeview, noon Mar. 3.

Non-Select Division V

No. 1 Fairview vs. No. 2 Hathaway, 8 p.m. Mar. 3.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.