Gov. John Bel Edwards attends ribbon cutting for new SOWELA Culinary, Gaming, and Hospitality Center

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be visiting the ribbon cutting of SOWELA’s new Culinary, Gaming, and Hospitality Center today, Feb. 28, 2023.

The construction for the $10.8 million facility began in 2021 and is billed as the first of its kind in the state. It includes a top-of-the-line culinary kitchen, gaming tables, model hotel rooms, and vent space.

The hospitality industry is expected to increase in Louisiana by nearly 15% in the next three years, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

KPLC will be livestreaming the event here at 10 a.m.

