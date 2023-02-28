FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: LA 93 at Apollo Road closing Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LA 93 at Apollo Road in Lafayette will be closed on Thursday for railroad personnel to replace cross ties beneath the railroad tracks.

The closure will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, until 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The road will be closed to local traffic including emergency vehicles.

The detour route will consist of I-10 East, to LA 3184 South, to US 90 West.

