FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog starts our Tuesday, front brings some storms Thursday night.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have a very foggy start to the day in southwest Louisiana. This is thanks to lots of moisture building up along a stalled front that is draped over the area this morning. But as the sun comes up more, we’ll start seeing some of the fog burn off, likely by the late morning. Until then, be sure to use plenty of caution on the roadways to work and school. This includes allowing extra time to get to where you need to be, using low beams and traveling at or under the speed limit.

Temperatures warm up quickly this afternoon once fog burns off. (KPLC)

By the afternoon, the fog will thin out and allow temperatures to rise. Inland areas may see temperatures flirt with the low 80′s north of I-10, and perhaps come close to the 80 degree mark along I-10. The coast will be a little cooler but still warm, likely in the low 70′s at the Gulf Coast.

A strong cold front pushes through Thursday night, bringing showers and storms. (KPLC)

It won’t be long before changes are on the way. Starting Wednesday, more moisture works into the region and may cause a couple afternoon showers across southwest Louisiana. But higher rain chances will hold off until late Thursday evening, closer to midnight on Friday. This is thanks to a strong cold front that will push through the area.

At least a low chance for strong storms exists Thursday night with higher chances further north. (KPLC)

With this front will come a line of showers and storms, and even the chance for a couple strong to severe storms as well. Though the best chance for severe weather likely stays in northern parts of the state, damaging winds may be a possibility with any of the stronger storms down this way, with even a low chance for an isolated tornado possible. Of course, a lot can still change between now and then, so we’ll fine tune the forecast as we get closer.

- Max Lagano

