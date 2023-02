Fairview defeats Reeves to move on to Division V Non-Select State Championship

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The No. 1 ranked Fairview Lady Panthers defeated No. 5 Reeves Lady Raiders 68-54 to secure a spot in the Division V Non-Select State Championship.

Ella Reeves lead the scoring for Fairview with 26 points, shooting 7-16 from the field. Isabella Smith secured an astounding 17 rebounds.

Reeves’ Hope Cauthron notched a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

The Division V Non-Select championship is scheduled for Friday, Feb. Mar. 3, at 8 p.m.

SWLA teams remaining in the playoffs

At University Center in Hammond

Semifinals

Non-Select Division I

No. 3 Barbe vs. No. 2 Parkway, 4:45 p.m. March 2

Non-Select Division II

No. 1 Wossman vs. No. 4 South Beauregard, 3 p.m. March 1

Non-Select Division III

No. 1 Rosepine vs. No. 5 Union Parish, 1:15 p.m. March 1

Non-Select Division IV

No. 9 Oakdale 47, No. 4 Arcadia 46

Non-Select Division V

No. 1 Fairview 68, No. 5 Reeves 54

No. 2 Hathaway 47, No. 6 Florien 41

Select Division II

No. 3 St. Louis vs. No. 2 Vandebilt, 4:45 p.m. March 1

Select Division IV

No. 6 Hamilton Christian vs. No. 2 Northwood-Lena, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 28

State Championships

Non-Select Division IV

No. 9 Oakdale vs. winner of No. 3 Oak Grove/No. 2 Lakeview, noon Mar. 3.

Non-Select Division V

No. 1 Fairview vs. No. 2 Hathaway, 8 p.m. Mar. 3.

