50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Monday night accident

(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday night.

Jonathon A. Wallace, 34, of Sulphur, was pronounced dead at a local hospital following the accident at the intersection of Dunn Ferry Road and Tiffany Lane around 6 p.m. in Moss Bluff, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Vincent said Wallace was traveling east on Dunn Ferry when a westbound SUV turned left onto Tiffany Lane in front of the motorcycle. Speed of the motorcycle is also believed to have been a factor in the crash, she said.

Wallace, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle, Vincent said.

She said the investigation is continuing and toxicology testing will be performed on both drivers, as mandated by state law.

Sgt. Terry Faulk is the lead investigator.

Wallace’s death was the fifth motorcycle fatality in a week in Calcasieu Parish.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

LSU Campus
LSU experiences internet issues second day in a row
Gov. John Bel Edwards attends ribbon cutting for new SOWELA Culinary, Gaming, and Hospitality...
Gov. John Bel Edwards attends ribbon cutting for new SOWELA Culinary, Gaming, and Hospitality Center
Gov. John Bel Edwards attends ribbon cutting for new SOWELA Culinary, Gaming, and Hospitality...
Gov. John Bel Edwards attends ribbon cutting for new SOWELA Culinary, Gaming, and Hospitality Center
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog starts our Tuesday, front brings some storms Thursday night.