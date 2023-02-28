Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Monday night accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday night.

Jonathon A. Wallace, 34, of Sulphur, was pronounced dead at a local hospital following the accident at the intersection of Dunn Ferry Road and Tiffany Lane around 6 p.m. in Moss Bluff, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Vincent said Wallace was traveling east on Dunn Ferry when a westbound SUV turned left onto Tiffany Lane in front of the motorcycle. Speed of the motorcycle is also believed to have been a factor in the crash, she said.

Wallace, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle, Vincent said.

She said the investigation is continuing and toxicology testing will be performed on both drivers, as mandated by state law.

Sgt. Terry Faulk is the lead investigator.

Wallace’s death was the fifth motorcycle fatality in a week in Calcasieu Parish.

