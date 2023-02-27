SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 26, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 26, 2023.
Ryan James Marcantel, 31, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Todd Landry, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Konnor Gaige Ashford, 19, Welsh: Trespassing.
Zac Nelson Jordan, 28, Oakdale: Instate detainer; possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bridgette A. Webb, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jamie Hernandez-Perez, 45, Lake Charles: Stalking.
Robert James Cummings III, 28, Bell City: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; must have proper equipment in vehicles; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Lance Nicholas Bertrand, 30, Lake Charles: Probation violation; battery of a police officer (3 charges).
Kyle Mitchell Moore, 29, Vinton: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; disturbing the peace.
Arthur Lee Lastrape, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Cory David Winters, 43, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; first-degree vehicular negligent injuring; careless operation.
Ruben Acosta-Camacho, 45, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder; illegal use of weapons during a crime.
