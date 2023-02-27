50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 26, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 26, 2023.

Ryan James Marcantel, 31, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Todd Landry, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Konnor Gaige Ashford, 19, Welsh: Trespassing.

Zac Nelson Jordan, 28, Oakdale: Instate detainer; possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bridgette A. Webb, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jamie Hernandez-Perez, 45, Lake Charles: Stalking.

Robert James Cummings III, 28, Bell City: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; must have proper equipment in vehicles; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Lance Nicholas Bertrand, 30, Lake Charles: Probation violation; battery of a police officer (3 charges).

Kyle Mitchell Moore, 29, Vinton: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; disturbing the peace.

Arthur Lee Lastrape, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Cory David Winters, 43, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; first-degree vehicular negligent injuring; careless operation.

Ruben Acosta-Camacho, 45, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder; illegal use of weapons during a crime.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

