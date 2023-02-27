50/50 Thursdays
Starks man dies after crashing motorcycle into tree

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Starks, LA (KPLC) - A Starks native was found dead after crashing his motorcycle into a tree on Alligator Park Road in Starks, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrel D. Thompson, 41, was traveling recklessly when he hit a tree near the roadway and was thrown from his motorcycle, CPSO said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CPSO responded to the scene at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Thompson was not wearing a DOT approved helmet, and impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

