No. 5 LSU handles Miss. St. in regular season finale; ties best record in program history

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team matched the best regular season record in program history by handling Mississippi State in front of a record crowd in the PMAC on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The Tigers (27-1, 15-1) defeated the Bulldogs (20-9, 9-7 SEC), 74-59, to match the record of the 2004-2005 squad.

Angel Reese finished with 23 points and 26 rebounds, her second-highest of the season in that category. She grabbed an LSU record 28 boards against Texas A&M.

It was her 27th double-double to tie Sylvia Fowles for the most double-doubles in a single season.

Alexis Morris also scored 23 points. LaDazhia Williams added 16.

Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

The crowd of 15,721, which included former LSU great Shaquille O’Neal, broke the all-time attendance record for any event held in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU will play in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C. on Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m. The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the tournament and will face the winner of the game featuring No. 10 Auburn and No. 7 Georgia.

