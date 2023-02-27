50/50 Thursdays
No. 1 LSU beats Sam Houston; wins Round Rock Classic Championship

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team rebounded from a disappointing loss to Iowa to blast its way over Sam Houston to capture the Round Rock Classic Championship on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The Tigers (6-1) finished with 23 hits in a 16-4 win over the Bearkats (5-3). Three different teams finished the weekend 2-1 but LSU was awarded the championship belt due to run differential.

GAME STATS

Many LSU fans traveled to celebrate the Round Rock Classic.

Chase Shores started on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed three hits but no runs and walked one batter in two innings of work. LSU used a total of five pitchers in the game. Reliever Garrett Edwards (1-0) earned the win.

Dylan Crews finished 5-for-6 with three doubles and four RBI. Brayden Jobert was 4-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI. Jared Jones was 2-for-4 with a home run.

CLICK HERE for more.

The Tigers will remain in the Lone Star State and take on Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

