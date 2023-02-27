New postmaster sworn in at Merryville USPS

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The United States Postal Service in Merryville is under new leadership as a new postmaster was sworn in to lead services beginning this year.

Beginning her career at the Merryville USPS in 2012, Christina “Marie” Perkins now oversees 11 employees at the location.

“We have five rural routes, and I manage a remotely managed post office in Singer,” Perkins said.

Before working at USPS, Perkins worked as Circulation Manager for the Beauregard Daily News, Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center, and Merryville Town Clerk.

Perkins is married to her husband, Eric, and they stay busy with their four dogs. She likes to be outside, hunting and fishing, and has recently started gardening.

