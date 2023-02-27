50/50 Thursdays
McNeese softball wraps up second Cowgirl Classic

By Justin Margolius
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls came into their second Cowgirl Classic with match-ups against two teams in Stephen F. Austin and Ole Miss.

Here are the results from the Cowgirl Classic II:

  • Feb 24 (Fri) 6 p.m. - McNeese beat Stephen F. Austin 4-3
  • Feb 25 (Sat) 2:30 p.m. - McNeese won again vs. Stephen F. Austin 5-4
  • Feb 25 (Sat) 5 p.m. - McNeese dropped their first game of the classic to Ole Miss 8-2
  • Feb 26 (Sun) 12:30 p.m. - McNeese lost their second game against Ole Miss 7-2

Top Performers for the Cowgirls during the Cowgirl Classic II:

  • Rylie Bouvier: 3-11, 1 RBI
  • Chloe Gomez: 6-12, 2 RBI’s
  • Crislyne Moreno: 4-11, 3 RBI’s
  • Otto Brooke: 4-9, 1 RBI, 1 HR

McNeese will be back in action this coming Wednesday at home against the Grambling Tigers. That game is set to start around 6:00 pm at Cowgirl Diamond.

