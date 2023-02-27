50/50 Thursdays
LSU experiencing internet access issues

LSU Campus
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials said on Monday, Feb. 27, that the university is experiencing internet access issues.

LSU Information Technology Services posted on social media that they are aware of an ongoing issue impacting numerous systems and applications. That includes campus network access.

Officials said that while some users may experience sporadic connectivity, multiple services and apps have been impacted.

LSU said workers are looking into the issue and will provide updates as more is learned.

