Louisiana colleges experiencing internet issues

Louisiana State University (PRNewsfoto/LSU Online & Continuing Educati)
Louisiana State University (PRNewsfoto/LSU Online & Continuing Educati)(PRNewswire)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At least two Louisiana colleges are experiencing internet issues.

LSU announced Monday that the university is experiencing internet access issues while Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond said over the weekend it has experienced outages for several days.

LSU Information Technology Services posted on social media that they are aware of an ongoing issue impacting numerous systems and applications. That includes campus network access.

Officials said that while some users may experience sporadic connectivity, multiple services and apps have been impacted.

LSU said workers are looking into the issue and will provide updates as more is learned.

At Southeastern, unknown circumstances have led to the days-long issues.

Faculty members say it started on Friday with the school’s official website going down and the outages were spread to the school’s phones, email, and Moodle online classroom resources.

The school released an official statement on Sunday night on social media saying that operations will continue even though some systems may not be returned to service.

