50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles man accused of attempted second-degree murder

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of second-degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to Hwy 3059 in Lake Charles around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 after receiving word of a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived they say they found a victim with a gunshot wound on their chest. Deputies say they later learned that Ruben Acosta-Camacho, 45, was responsible for the shooting and had fled prior to the arrival of authorities.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on their condition.

After further investigation, deputies were able to locate Acosta-Camacho’s vehicle at a business in Westlake and also found him nearby after canvassing the area.

Deputies say Acosta-Camacho confirmed that he had shot the victim after being transported to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. He was then arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for attempted second-degree murder. His bond is currently pending.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers Monday, stronger front arrives late week
Health Headlines: Testicular cancer rates increasing in young men
Health Headlines: Testicular cancer rates increasing in young men
Health Headlines: Testicular cancer rates increasing in young men
Health Headlines: Testicular caner rates increasing in young men
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 26, 2023