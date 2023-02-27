Lake Charles man accused of attempted second-degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of second-degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to Hwy 3059 in Lake Charles around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 after receiving word of a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived they say they found a victim with a gunshot wound on their chest. Deputies say they later learned that Ruben Acosta-Camacho, 45, was responsible for the shooting and had fled prior to the arrival of authorities.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on their condition.

After further investigation, deputies were able to locate Acosta-Camacho’s vehicle at a business in Westlake and also found him nearby after canvassing the area.

Deputies say Acosta-Camacho confirmed that he had shot the victim after being transported to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. He was then arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for attempted second-degree murder. His bond is currently pending.

