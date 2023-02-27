Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese Softball Head Coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil Poullard is no longer a member of the team.

“Jil and I had a meeting on Friday and kind of agreed to disagree on a few things, and from there she notified the team and administration that she is no longer going to be a member of the team,” Coach Landreneau said. “We understand that, and we wish her nothing but the best in her endeavors in the future, and we appreciate her, her time at McNeese, and what she’s done for us, I think she’s scheduled to graduate in May, and we wish her nothing but the best.”

Poullard was a member of the Cowgirls since the 2020 season, playing in just 16 games, of which she started 2 games in 2020 before COVID-19 ended the season.

Since then, she had been a staple in the Cowgirls’ lineup. Over the past three seasons (2021-2023), Poullard played in 124 of McNeese’s 137 games and started in 117 of those 137, including eight starts and nine games played in 2023.

Over her 140 games and 119 career starts with the Cowgirls, Poullard tallied 109 hits, 13 home runs, 73 RBIs, 48 stolen bases, and 35 extra-base hits with a batting average of .320.

In 2023, Poullard held an average of .333 with three extra-base hits, and two home runs which were instrumental in McNeese’s back-to-back wins over nationally ranked opponents Washington and North Texas, who were ranked 12 and 22 respectively.

Poullard did not play in McNeese’s four games last weekend against Stephen F. Austin and Ole Miss after playing in their mid-week games against Washington and South Alabama.

