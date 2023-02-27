Houston man arrested following 100 mph high-speed chase on I-10

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Houston man has been arrested after a high-speed chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle along I-10 Eastbound near Welsh on Friday, Feb. 24, when they attempted to pull over a gray Chevrolet Malibu that was going 95 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Deputies say the vehicle began to accelerate instead of stopping before briefly exiting in Jennings and then getting back onto I-10 where they reached speeds of 128 mph, forcing other vehicles into the median.

Marc Anthony Stewart, 33, was eventually apprehended by Jennings Police Officers when he exited in Acadia Parish near the Jasmine Rd. exit and drove into a ditch.

Deputies say when they took Stewart into custody they also found a clear plastic bag containing marijuana in the front driver’s seat.

Stewart was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail for speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, and the possession of marijuana.

