Front duplex of home goes up in flames on O’Brien Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire on O’Brien Street on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Flames engulfed the front duplex of a home at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The fire department told 7News two occupants and their pet were able to escape.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

