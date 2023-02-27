50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Front duplex of home goes up in flames on O’Brien Street

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire on O’Brien Street on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Flames engulfed the front duplex of a home at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The fire department told 7News two occupants and their pet were able to escape.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

New postmaster sworn in at Merryville USPS
New postmaster sworn in at Merryville USPS
Louisiana State University (PRNewsfoto/LSU Online & Continuing Educati)
Louisiana colleges experiencing internet issues
Chennault receives $500k grant for control tower rainscreen
Front duplex of home goes up in flames on O’Brien Street
Front duplex of home goes up in flames on O’Brien Street