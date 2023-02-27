50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm days ahead this week

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST
Fog likely tonight
Fog likely tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Despite the weak cold front that moved into portions of the area earlier today it brought no real change in our temperatures and clouds that gave way to sunshine making for afternoon highs that topped out near 80 degrees. That’s where we will be again tomorrow, but we’ve got something to get through tonight and that is fog.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast

With lighter winds in the forecast this evening the fog potential will be higher with some of the fog beginning after sunset and continuing to thicken up a bit more during the overnight hours. I do expect fog to be our biggest concern overnight weather wise if you have travel plans as temperatures fall back to the low 60s and may even briefly dip into the upper 50s there in the overnight hours.

Once the fog lifts on our Tuesday morning temperatures will warm up sharply thanks to the return of sunshine with highs topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s across southwest Louisiana for tomorrow. With the breeze out of the South between 10 and 20 mph through the day it will be another rather unseasonably warm day for February to end the month period rain chances will stay at less than 10% tomorrow.

Forecast highs this week
Forecast highs this week

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will continue to remain in place for Wednesday that keeps the warmth in place as well highs again in the lower 80s tomorrow with that mix of sun and clouds, but rain chances will stay very minimal through the middle part of the week.

Cold front Thursday night
Cold front Thursday night

We will be tracking a cold front by Thursday night late pushing through southwest Louisiana with the threat to potential for strong to severe storms with its push through the area. Timing wise the forecast models continue to show very late Thursday night into the perhaps early morning hours of Friday with the arrival of this front and storms but once the front does move through the rain will quickly end on Friday morning with sunshine and cooler temperatures to end the workweek.  The weekend looks nice as well.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

