FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers Monday, stronger front arrives late week

A few isolated showers move through this morning though cooler weather holds off.
By Max Lagano
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our work week in Southwest Louisiana, we continue to track a weak cold front moving in. The cold front looks to create a few showers during the morning through the early afternoon, with the best chances being for our northern parishes.

Isolated showers make its' way into SW Louisiana before ahead of afternoon skies.(KPLC)

Otherwise, the front moves through during the afternoon, bringing clear skies behind it. This means temperatures won’t really fall, with inland areas still potentially seeing 80 degree weather and upper 70′s elsewhere away from the coast. Our April-like weather looks to continue through the next few days, with dry weather Tuesday. But southerly winds hang around, bringing more moisture by Wednesday with shower chances returning around then. Cooler air is finally in sight though, with a stronger cold front arriving late Thursday night into Friday.

A much stronger cold front pushes through likely by early Friday morning.(KPLC)

The overall set up with this front looks to create numerous showers and even some storms as well. The front will be moving with a large dip in the jet-stream and strong upper level winds. Combined with a moist airmass, this could provide the overall ingredients to cause some storms to be stronger or severe. It’s a bit early to know what exact (if any) impacts from these storms would be, so we’ll fine tune the forecast as we get closer. At the very least, our rain chances figure to be much higher than today.

A low chance for severe weather exists across SWLA Thursday night, with the best chances for northern parts of the area.(KPLC)

Once that front moves through, we finally see some cooler weather. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday fall into the 60′s, with lows falling into the 40′s. So even though its’ been plenty warm, still keep those warmer clothes ready.

- Max Lagano

