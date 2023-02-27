50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Communications networks experience outage for several days at Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University (SELU)
Southeastern Louisiana University (SELU)(Southeastern.edu)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Due to unknown circumstances, communication networks at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond have experienced outages for several days.

Faculty members say it started on Friday with the school’s official website going down and the outages were spread to the school’s phones, email, and Moodle online classroom resources.

The school released an official statement on Sunday night on social media saying that operations will continue even though some systems may not be returned to service.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

New postmaster sworn in at Merryville USPS
New postmaster sworn in at Merryville USPS
Louisiana State University (PRNewsfoto/LSU Online & Continuing Educati)
Louisiana colleges experiencing internet issues
Chennault receives $500k grant for control tower rainscreen
Front duplex of home goes up in flames on O’Brien Street
Front duplex of home goes up in flames on O’Brien Street
Front duplex of home goes up in flames on O’Brien Street
Front duplex of home goes up in flames on O’Brien Street