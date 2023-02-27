Communications networks experience outage for several days at Southeastern Louisiana University

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Due to unknown circumstances, communication networks at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond have experienced outages for several days.

Faculty members say it started on Friday with the school’s official website going down and the outages were spread to the school’s phones, email, and Moodle online classroom resources.

The school released an official statement on Sunday night on social media saying that operations will continue even though some systems may not be returned to service.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.