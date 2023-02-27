50/50 Thursdays
City of Lake Charles says ‘pink water’ is safe to use and consume

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some residents who operate on city water have reported water looking pink coming out of their tap.

The City of Lake Charles Water Division said it’s aware that some customers may be seeing a slight pink tint to their water at this time.

This tint is the result of the replacement of a pump at the George West Water Treatment Plant, according to the city.

The city reports water is safe to use and consume and there is no cause for alarm.

Water Division personnel are currently flushing the lines and filters are being backwashed.

