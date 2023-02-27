Churchgoers in Lake Charles share what they’re giving up for Lent

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lent is a time when Christians fast and make sacrifices in exchange for a deeper connection with God.

“We gave up media and TV,” said churchgoer, Joshua Thompson. ”We don’t actually have a tv in the house anyway but any extra kinds of media we cut that out so we have more time for these guys actually.”

The season lasts 40 days. And while giving up something that’s usually fun or comforting for that long isn’t always an easy task, churchgoers at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception say they know it’s well worth it.

“He sacrificed so much for us,” said one churchgoer referring to Jesus. “So, like, it’s the least we could do to sacrifice something to grow closer to him. Like, he literally died for us.”

The sacrifices people make are unique to each person and are a way of strengthening their relationship with God. In this way, Lent isn’t just about giving up material items or certain foods. It’s about building healthy habits and creating a better version of yourself.

Of the habits that people said they were giving up, a number of people said they’d go without social media.

“My social media. Mainly because I like to separate from social media and I get to connect with God in prayer. And going to adoration on Friday’s mainly just like taking that time.”

“I’m giving up being really negative and being more present in mass and being more present in religious life.”

“Just like sweets in general because I need to get better about, like, snacking all the time and being super hard on myself because that’s not healthy.”

Lenten promises are meant to be kept until Easter Sunday which falls on April 9 this year.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.