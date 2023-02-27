Chennault receives $500k grant for control tower rainscreen

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is granting millions of dollars to three Louisiana airports, which includes $500,000 for Chennault International Airport.

The funding will go toward replacing the exterior metal panel rainscreen of the airport traffic control tower.

Funding was also announced today for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Esler Regional Airport near Pineville.

