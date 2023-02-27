Buzzer beater lifts Oakdale into championship
Hammond, LA (KPLC) - Thanks to a last-second shot, the Oakdale Lady Warriors are headed to the state championship.
Emani Young nailed a 3-pointer that lifted Oakdale 47-46 over Arcadia (23-8) in the semifinals of the Non-Select Division IV semifinals.
Oakdale (17-12) will play the winner of No. 3 Oak Grove and No. 2 Lakeview (who meet in the semifinals on Tuesday) in the state championship at noon on Friday, March 3.
All semifinal and championship games are played at Southeastern University in Hammond.
A Twitter user posted video of Young knocking down the game-winner.
Young led Oakdale with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Kaylee Bradley added 10 and Akeelah Hobson 9.
DeAsia Alexander led Arcadia in scoring with 16 points. Justice Young notched a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.
SWLA teams remaining in the playoffs
At University Center in Hammond
Semifinals
Non-Select Division I
No. 3 Barbe vs. No. 2 Parkway, 4:45 p.m. March 2
Non-Select Division II
No. 1 Wossman vs. No. 4 South Beauregard, 3 p.m. March 1
Non-Select Division III
No. 1 Rosepine vs. No. 5 Union Parish, 1:15 p.m. March 1
Non-Select Division IV
No. 9 Oakdale 47, No. 4 Arcadia 46
Non-Select Division V
No. 1 Fairview vs. No. 5 Reeves, 6:15 p.m. Feb. 27
No. 2 Hathaway 47, No. 6 Florien 41
Select Division II
No. 3 St. Louis vs. No. 2 Vandebilt, 4:45 p.m. March 1
Select Division IV
No. 6 Hamilton Christian vs. No. 2 Northwood-Lena, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 28
State Championships
Non-Select Division IV
No. 9 Oakdale vs. winner of No. 3 Oak Grove/No. 2 Lakeview, noon March 3.
