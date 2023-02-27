Buzzer beater lifts Oakdale into championship

Hammond, LA (KPLC) - Thanks to a last-second shot, the Oakdale Lady Warriors are headed to the state championship.

Emani Young nailed a 3-pointer that lifted Oakdale 47-46 over Arcadia (23-8) in the semifinals of the Non-Select Division IV semifinals.

Oakdale (17-12) will play the winner of No. 3 Oak Grove and No. 2 Lakeview (who meet in the semifinals on Tuesday) in the state championship at noon on Friday, March 3.

All semifinal and championship games are played at Southeastern University in Hammond.

A Twitter user posted video of Young knocking down the game-winner.

mane, oakdale going to the ship!! 💜💛this history dawg! pic.twitter.com/vjV2gHACZq — maesha 🥵 (@ktreyelee) February 27, 2023

Young led Oakdale with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Kaylee Bradley added 10 and Akeelah Hobson 9.

DeAsia Alexander led Arcadia in scoring with 16 points. Justice Young notched a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.

SWLA teams remaining in the playoffs

At University Center in Hammond

Semifinals

Non-Select Division I

No. 3 Barbe vs. No. 2 Parkway, 4:45 p.m. March 2

Non-Select Division II

No. 1 Wossman vs. No. 4 South Beauregard, 3 p.m. March 1

Non-Select Division III

No. 1 Rosepine vs. No. 5 Union Parish, 1:15 p.m. March 1

Non-Select Division IV

No. 9 Oakdale 47, No. 4 Arcadia 46

Non-Select Division V

No. 1 Fairview vs. No. 5 Reeves, 6:15 p.m. Feb. 27

No. 2 Hathaway 47, No. 6 Florien 41

Select Division II

No. 3 St. Louis vs. No. 2 Vandebilt, 4:45 p.m. March 1

Select Division IV

No. 6 Hamilton Christian vs. No. 2 Northwood-Lena, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 28

State Championships

Non-Select Division IV

No. 9 Oakdale vs. winner of No. 3 Oak Grove/No. 2 Lakeview, noon March 3.

