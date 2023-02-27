Buzzer beater lifts Oakdale into championship

MARSH MADNESS KPLC LOGO
MARSH MADNESS KPLC LOGO
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hammond, LA (KPLC) - Thanks to a last-second shot, the Oakdale Lady Warriors are headed to the state championship.

Emani Young nailed a 3-pointer that lifted Oakdale 47-46 over Arcadia (23-8) in the semifinals of the Non-Select Division IV semifinals.

Oakdale (17-12) will play the winner of No. 3 Oak Grove and No. 2 Lakeview (who meet in the semifinals on Tuesday) in the state championship at noon on Friday, March 3.

All semifinal and championship games are played at Southeastern University in Hammond.

A Twitter user posted video of Young knocking down the game-winner.

Young led Oakdale with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Kaylee Bradley added 10 and Akeelah Hobson 9.

DeAsia Alexander led Arcadia in scoring with 16 points. Justice Young notched a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.

SWLA teams remaining in the playoffs

At University Center in Hammond

Semifinals

Non-Select Division I

No. 3 Barbe vs. No. 2 Parkway, 4:45 p.m. March 2

Non-Select Division II

No. 1 Wossman vs. No. 4 South Beauregard, 3 p.m. March 1

Non-Select Division III

No. 1 Rosepine vs. No. 5 Union Parish, 1:15 p.m. March 1

Non-Select Division IV

No. 9 Oakdale 47, No. 4 Arcadia 46

Non-Select Division V

No. 1 Fairview vs. No. 5 Reeves, 6:15 p.m. Feb. 27

No. 2 Hathaway 47, No. 6 Florien 41

Select Division II

No. 3 St. Louis vs. No. 2 Vandebilt, 4:45 p.m. March 1

Select Division IV

No. 6 Hamilton Christian vs. No. 2 Northwood-Lena, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 28

State Championships

Non-Select Division IV

No. 9 Oakdale vs. winner of No. 3 Oak Grove/No. 2 Lakeview, noon March 3.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

SWLA in the Bi-District round of the LHSAA Boys Basketball State Playoffs

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST
|
By Justin Margolius
The LHSAA Boys Basketball State Playoffs kicked off on Friday with the Bi-District round, and we had around 20 local Southwest Louisiana teams in action.

Basketball

SWLA in the Quarterfinals of the LHSAA Girls Basketball State Playoffs

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST
|
By Matthew Travis
The LHSAA Girls Basketball State Playoffs continued on Thursday with the quarterfinal round, and we had 11 local Southwest Louisiana teams in action.

Basketball

SWLA in the Quarterfinals of the LHSAA Girls Basketball State Playoffs

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST

Sports

SWLA Prep Baseball Opening Day

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST
|
By Justin Margolius
Monday marked the start of the 2023 Prep Baseball season for a good amount of Southwest Louisiana teams.

Latest News

Basketball

SWLA in the Regional Round of the LHSAA Girls Basketball State Playoffs

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST
|
By Matthew Travis
Monday night was a busy one in Louisiana as girls high school basketball teams took the hardwood in hopes of elongating their seasons at least one more game as the regional round of the LHSAA State Playoffs got underway. Not only was it a busy day in Louisiana, but it was especially busy in Southwest Louisiana as 15 SWLA teams made it to the regional round.

Basketball

SWLA in the Regional Round of the LHSAA State Playoffs

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST

Sports

High School Baseball Previews: St. Louis Catholic Saints

Updated: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST
|
By Justin Margolius
The St. Louis Catholic Saints baseball team was very good in 2022 as they finished with a record of 26-14, and went undefeated in their district, but coming into this season the Saints want more.

Basketball

SWLA in the first round of the LHSAA Girl’s Basketball State Playoffs

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST
|
By Matthew Travis
The LHSAA girl’s basketball state playoffs began on Wednesday, but more than a dozen Southwest Louisiana teams were in action on Thursday.

Basketball

LHSAA Girls Basketball State Playoffs

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST

Sports

Sam Houston begins season with shutout win over South Beauregard

Updated: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST
|
By Justin Margolius
Sam Houston controlled their first softball game of the season as they took down the Lady Knights 9-0.