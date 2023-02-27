50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Some customers in DeRidder along Highways 112 and 1146 are currently under a boil advisory, according to Beauregard Waterworks District 3.

Customers affected include the following:

  • All customers located from 1136 Hwy 112 to 1247 Hwy 112.
  • All customers located from 13112 Hwy 1146 to 14054 Hwy 1146.
  • All customers on Donnis McWilliams, David Williams, Hart, Mac Sterling, Duplessis and John Brewers Roads.

