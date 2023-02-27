Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Some customers in DeRidder along Highways 112 and 1146 are currently under a boil advisory, according to Beauregard Waterworks District 3.

Customers affected include the following:

All customers located from 1136 Hwy 112 to 1247 Hwy 112.

All customers located from 13112 Hwy 1146 to 14054 Hwy 1146.

All customers on Donnis McWilliams, David Williams, Hart, Mac Sterling, Duplessis and John Brewers Roads.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.