Baby great horned owl rescued at Westlake golf course

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A baby great horned owl was found at a Westlake golf course on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The Westlake Fire Department responded to The National Golf Club of Louisiana and with the help of Acadiana Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation, they were able to reunite the owl with its parents.

“The Westlake Fire Dept. was tasked with the opportunity to serve our wildlife community,” Westlake Fire said. “We owe many thanks to the Acadian Wildlife Education Rehabilitation, Inc for giving us the guidance on how to deal with this unique animal.”

