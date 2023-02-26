50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 25, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 25, 2023.

Carl Edward Shaver, 29, Sulphur: Out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Willis James Pinion, 43, Sulphur: Strangulation; 4 counts of contempt of court.

Caleb Daniel Domec, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Dyllan James Hosea, 36, Sulphur: Child endangerment; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Joshua R. Ledet, 37, Breaux Bridge: Probation violation.

Davis Paul Richard, 61, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; aggravated assault; resisting an officer.

Crystal Johnson McDaniel, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription; driving on roadway laned for traffic; turning movement and required signals; drug paraphernalia; contraband.

Johnathan Lee Major, 23, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance.

Yasmanis Lazaro Oduardo-Fonseca, 34, Houston, Tx: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Alberto Carlos Guerrero-Ponce, 31, Houston, Tx: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

