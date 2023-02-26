No. 15 LSU falls to UL-Lafayette; then bounces back to run-rule Texas A&M-Corpus Christie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 15 LSU softball team suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of UL-Lafayette at Tiger Park on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Tigers (13-1) came up short 5-4 to the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-5).

Raelin Chaffin (2-1) started in the circle and was credited with the loss. She gave up four runs on two hits with no strikeouts and one walk in two innings of work. Sydney Berzon replaced her and allowed one run on five hits. She struck out two and walked two.

UL-Lafayette blasted two home runs.

Georgia Clark was 2-of-4 with a solo home run.

LSU (14-1) then faced Texas A&M-Corpus Christi again Saturday and came away with the 12-0 win in five innings.

Emilee Casanova (1-0) picked up her first win and shutout of her career. She allowed just two hits while striking out five and not walking any batters.

Ciara Briggs was 2-for-2 with four RBI and scored twice.

The Tigers will make the short drive to Lafayette on Sunday to take on the Ragin’ Cajuns at 2:30 p.m. in the LSU/ULL Crossover.

