FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm most of the week ahead

Weak front Monday morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight will be a little better in terms of widespread dense fog, as southerly wind gusts between 15 and 30 mph through the overnight keep the air mixed. Lows tonight as a result only drop into the middle to upper 60s.

Monday Forecast (KPLC)

These gusty winds will be in advance of a weakening front set to approach SW Louisiana tomorrow morning, but the chances of rain will stay slim short of a few morning showers, especially in our northern parishes. Otherwise, morning clouds will eventually give way to sunshine by afternoon with forecast highs around 80.

We remain locked in the warmer pattern for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with each of those days bringing afternoon temperatures around 80. Nighttime stay lows in the 60s. Rain chances will also be near zero thanks to the upper-level ridge in place.

Next cold front late-week (KPLC)

By Thursday, a strong cold front will move through the area by late in the evening and overnight. This will bring a line of rain and thunderstorms through, some of which could be on the strong to severe side late Thursday night. We’ll continue to monitor that threat along with any changes to the timing of the front’s arrival which would also affect the timing of when we see the strongest storms.

10 Day Forecast (KPLC)

By Friday, we clear out quickly with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. Lows by Saturday morning are back in the 40s with a cool start to the weekend. We quickly warm up again by early in the following week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

