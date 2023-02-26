Crawfish farmers remain hopeful after slow start to the season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Back yard boils, pick up drive-thrus or however you take your mudbugs.

Crawfish season is coming to a boil but farmers in Southwest Louisiana haven’t had it easy leading up to this harvest season.

“Just the high costs, if you’re not catching crawfish you’re not making money so it’s just a struggle to pay all your bills, pay all your men, keep them happy and also the catch needs to pick up, it’s comin’ though,” Contraband Crawfish co-owner Garrett Buller said.

Buller said the cost of materials is the highest he’s ever seen which makes it tough to keep prices down for customers.

“Bait went up substantially, sacks have almost doubled, labor has gone up for us, gloves, everything,” Buller said.

A severe drought and unusually cold weather caused a slow start to crawfish season which has had an effect on the supply.

“It’s been going really well I mean sales here are fine, we wish the prices could be a lot lower but the supply is just not there yet,”,Contraband Crawfish co-owner Austin Bertrand said. “We’re not getting enough from the farm to be able to have a surplus of crawfish to lower those prices,.”

Prices may change but the desire for crawfish doesn’t.

“It’s outrageous, people are calling us all the time wanting big orders, big live orders, people wanting to take sacks to their house and wanting to boil in their back yard, we just don’t have them yet,” Bertrand said.

The crustacean situation may not be ideal early into the season but they remain hopeful.

“Hopefully, because it took a little while to get going and it’s slower to get a bunch of volume, hopefully it makes our season last longer and we’ll be able to stay open a lot longer than shut down at an early time,” Bertrand said. “Hopefully we can be open until 4th of July or so.”

