SWLA restaurants offer seafood specials for those observing Lent

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the first Friday of Lent, a time of year where many Christians give up their guilty pleasures for 40 days.

“Sweets are really really my soft spot, so giving up a lot of the pralines, the candy, all of the goodness, you know,” Lindsay Ladd said. “I’m trying to be a lot more thoughtful about what I put into my temple, and you know, just filtering out things that are not life-giving, so focusing on nutrition.”

One common sacrifice is giving up meat on Fridays, and that’s where local restaurants come in. Giving up meat has folks turning to a delicious alternative - seafood.

Restaurants like Calla’s in Lake Charles are making the the process seamless for customers.

“We are running a couple of different specials for Fridays this year,” Chef David Phillips said. “We’ll be running an oyster poboys and catfish sandwich for lunch. And as I just said were redeveloping our seafood entrees on the menu right now, which we’ll also make sure that they’re taken towards. We’ll be running a snapper and redfish dish, but they’re secrets right now, so you’ll have to come back and check them out.”

Others serve up specials like shrimp and crab salad, or boiled shrimp and crawfish. If you look around the area, you’ll notice a whole host of items that should be just right for this season and beyond.

Restaurants in Lake Charles we found with Lenten specials specifically for this season, that will also have seafood options even after Lent is over, include Buffi’s Peaux Boys, Calla’s and Steamboat Bill’s.

