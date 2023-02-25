SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 24, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 24, 2023.

Dominique Dwayne Simon, 38, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole; criminal trespass.

Marques Allandes Frazier, 37, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on roadway laned for traffic; violations of registration provisions; probation detainer.

Christian Vitalas Syas, 32, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Lianhua Jin, 38, Houston, Tx: Battery of a dating partner.

Steven Lael Albert, 66, Sandia, Tx: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace.

Joseph Washington Zeno, 34, DeQuincy: Bicycle violations; possession of a Schedule II drug; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Brenton David Bell, 36, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Carla Jean Hyatt, 56, Starks: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; criminal trespass; resisting an officer; contraband.

Kevin Lee Young, 48, Lake Charles: Failing to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; failing to possess the required license for home improvements.

Earl Carson Butler, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Elijah Fowler, 22, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Justin Jacob Keenan, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; theft less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Scott Hayes, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court; traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession or dealing of unregistered weapons.

Randal Scott Skinner, 33, Iowa: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; instate detainer.

Sheldon Anthony Caesar, 26, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug.

Robert Allen Sanders, 29, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.

Bryan Alexander Pete, 35, Beaumont, Tx: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; unlawfully supplying a product to falsify a screening test; drug paraphernalia.

Chastity Brooke Mitchell, 30, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

