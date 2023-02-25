50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 24, 2023

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 24, 2023.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 24, 2023.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 24, 2023.

Dominique Dwayne Simon, 38, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole; criminal trespass.

Marques Allandes Frazier, 37, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on roadway laned for traffic; violations of registration provisions; probation detainer.

Christian Vitalas Syas, 32, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Lianhua Jin, 38, Houston, Tx: Battery of a dating partner.

Steven Lael Albert, 66, Sandia, Tx: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace.

Joseph Washington Zeno, 34, DeQuincy: Bicycle violations; possession of a Schedule II drug; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Brenton David Bell, 36, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Carla Jean Hyatt, 56, Starks: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; criminal trespass; resisting an officer; contraband.

Kevin Lee Young, 48, Lake Charles: Failing to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; failing to possess the required license for home improvements.

Earl Carson Butler, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Elijah Fowler, 22, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Justin Jacob Keenan, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; theft less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Scott Hayes, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court; traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession or dealing of unregistered weapons.

Randal Scott Skinner, 33, Iowa: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; instate detainer.

Sheldon Anthony Caesar, 26, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug.

Robert Allen Sanders, 29, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.

Bryan Alexander Pete, 35, Beaumont, Tx: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; unlawfully supplying a product to falsify a screening test; drug paraphernalia.

Chastity Brooke Mitchell, 30, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson

Latest News

7News spotlights Beauregard Detective Sylvester Denmond for Black History Month.
Beauregard detective’s mission to bridge gap between law enforcement and young people
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still warm and cloudy this weekend, cool front arrives Monday
Juvenile injured in shooting on Clover Drive
Jeff Davis non-profit sees increase in need with utility assistance
Jeff Davis nonprofit sees increase in need for utility assistance