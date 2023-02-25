50/50 Thursdays
Police: 2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in truck

Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier have been arrested after a woman was found bound with duct tape.
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier have been arrested after a woman was found bound with duct tape.(Vermont State Police)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEACHAM, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont have arrested two people after a woman was found inside a truck with her head covered and her hands bound with duct tape.

According to the Vermont State Police, Mack Varnum, 45, and Nichole Cloutier, 36, face multiple charges including kidnapping, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault. Varnum also faces a charge of attempted murder.

The report of the bound woman came in Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim told them she was picked up on the side of the road by Varnum and Cloutier and then restrained and bound. She said they drove her around for several hours while threatening her life.

Police said the victim was left alone at some point in the truck and managed to break free to drive away. She drove herself to St. Johnsbury Village where she was spotted.

Investigators said the woman was freed by first responders, treated at the hospital and released.

Varnum and Cloutier are currently being held without bail.

