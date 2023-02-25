50/50 Thursdays
No. 1 LSU suffers first loss of season; Tigers fall to Iowa

LSU pitcher Riley Cooper (38) and catcher Brady Neal (16)
LSU pitcher Riley Cooper (38) and catcher Brady Neal (16)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team fell for the first time this season with a loss to Iowa in the Round Rock Classic on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Tigers (5-1) were defeated 12-4 by the Hawkeyes (4-1).

GAME STATS

Lefty Riley Cooper started on the mound for LSU. He gave up five runs on seven hits and struck out five batters in three innings of work. He was replaced by Sam Dutton, who allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two batters in a single inning of work. Then, Will Hellmers took the hump. He gave up four runs on five hits, including a three-run home run, and struck out three batters in 3.2 innings. Micah Bucknam took over in the top of the eighth inning.

LSU’s bats didn’t show up for this one. Dylan Crews, Brayden Jobert, and Gavin Dugas were the only Tigers to get hits. The Tigers had a total of four hits. The Hawkeyes finished with 16 hits, including three home runs. LSU also left 14 runners stranded to Iowa’s six.

After being down 7-0, LSU finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Crews singled through the left side to send two runs home. Then, in the bottom of the eighth, another Crews single scored one run and a sac-fly by Jared Jones resulted in another to give the Tigers four runs for the game.

CLICK HERE for more.

Jacques Doucet will have more on the game on 9News at 6 and 10. CLICK HERE to watch.

LSU wraps up the tournament against Sam Houston on Sunday at 4 p.m.

