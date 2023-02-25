Jeff Davis nonprofit sees increase in need for utility assistance

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Record high inflation, natural disasters and other side effects of life have many finding themselves needing help with their bills.

“Typically, we help people with their utility bills up to a certain amount financially,” Caring Hands Vice President Michael Tadlock said. “And we have seen the number of people grow significantly within the last year.”

Caring Hands is a nonprofit organization that serves those in need in Jeff Davis Parish. It’s made up of several churches of all denominations who raise money through donations and dues to primarily help people with their utility bills.

“We’ve talked about even increasing the number the number monthly of how much we can help individuals to best meet need, because that’s what it’s all about,” Tadlock said.

Caring Hands no longer has a storefront and is now offering their services by phone. A volunteer will assess the need during a scheduled appointment that is held at the Jeff Davis Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If the person qualifies, the bill will be paid directly to the company.

To initially qualify, the applicant must live in Jeff Davis Parish and meet household income requirements.

Churches who are members of the organization pay an annual due of $300. Those interested in becoming a member or donating can reach out to Caring Hands.

“There is no judgement when you come in for help,” President Kristi Davidson said. “We have plenty of people that don’t typically need help, but something comes up. Prices have gone up, things are more difficult. So, we welcome anybody from any walk of life. We’re ready to help.”

Those needing assistance can call 337-246-1820. You can also visit their Facebook page for more information.

