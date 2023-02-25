FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front moves through Monday, stronger front by late week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More warm and humid weather sticks around to end the weekend in Southwest Louisiana. Sunday will feature a continuation of the pattern from the past several days with another round of fog in the morning, especially along and south of I-10 where it may be locally dense at times. By the late morning, it should burn off for everyone away from the coast and allow high temperatures to climb again into the upper 70′s and low 80′s. Rain chances look limited even with some clouds around, meaning it won’t be a bad day for outdoor plans aside from some humidity.

A weak cold front moves through Monday morning, bringing some scattered showers and gusty winds. (KPLC)

Monday’s weather features the first of two cold fronts we are tracking in the upcoming week. Some showers will swing through during the morning and early afternoon, though the activity should remain on the weaker side. And we’re also not expecting much of a cool down with this front. The biggest impacts look to be some gusty winds on Monday morning as well as slightly less humidity for Tuesday. High temperatures still will be in the 70′s Monday even after the front moves through.

Another front arrives late next week with better rain chances and cooler weather behind it. (KPLC)

Above normal temperatures hang around through Thursday, but some cooler air finally will push through Thursday night. That will be when the second cold front begins to approach SW Louisiana. This cold front looks like it will be a little stronger at this time, and could being more widespread showers and perhaps a storm as well by early Friday. Behind the front will come strong north winds to finally cool us down. Highs Friday and Saturday look to stay in the low 60′s, with lows down into the 40′s. So you won’t want to put away the warmer clothes quite yet.

- Max Lagano

