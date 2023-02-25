50/50 Thursdays
CPSO searching for person who stole priest’s wallet during Mass, bought fuel and clothes with card

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish deputies are searching for a person who stole a priest’s wallet from the church sacristy during Mass and used his card at two local businesses.

The person stole the wallet from St. Henry Catholic Church in Lake Charles on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said in a Crime Stoppers video posted today. The priest’s card was then used to buy fuel and clothes.

(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about the person seen in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

